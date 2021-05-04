Disha Patani in talks for 'SSMB28'?

Ever since the official announcement of the third collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas came in, the fans of Mahesh started celebrating to see vintage Mahesh.

With the reunion of the duo marked eleven years, all eyes are on the film's cast and crew. Happening music composer SS Thaman, who is working for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, has been roped in for "SSMB28" as well.

It is learnt that the makers are eyeing for a well-known Bollywood actress to pair up with Mahesh in the film. Disha Patani, who is now happening with her moves in "Seeti Maar" song in Salman Khan's "Radhe", is in talks to romance Mahesh. If all goes well, the "Loafer" girl may return to Tollywood. However, the talks are in the starting phase.

More details are awaited. The film bankrolled by Haarika & Hassine Creations would soon hit the floors once the Covid-19 comes under control. The makers are aiming for Summer 2022 release. The film is said to be a thorough commercial entertainer.