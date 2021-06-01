Divi becomes Most Desirable Woman on TV

Divi Vadthya is one of the talented heroines in the film industry. The actress was seen in less films but managed to grab the impression of many. She is soon going to be seen in Megastar Chiranjeevi's next film, the remake of Vedalam. Meanwhile, she is selected as the Most Desirable Woman on TV

Divi Vadthya is constantly upping her game in the glamour industry and is trying to pick up some interesting offers. After being a part of the fourth season of the Bigg Boss TV show, the actress is excited about her next phase in career. The actress is ready to take up new opportunities.

Divi Vadthya is currently single and she is said to be open to a romantic relationship. The actress was lase seen in Cab Stories but the web series did not work at all. However, she bets high on the remake of Vedalam.