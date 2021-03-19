Double dhamaka Fridays on aha with Gaali Sampath and Zombie Reddy

100% Telugu platform aha is going all out to keep its audience entertained. After creating massive buzz with exclusive blockbusters like Krack and Naandhi, aha has now bagged the rights to two more theatrical releases – Gaali Sampath and Zombie Reddy, which premiere on March 19 and 26 respectively. The films will offer a perfect dose of weekly entertainment to the audience where the theatre experience comes right into their homes.

Gaali Sampath, a full-blown family entertainer with Sree Vishnu and Rajendra Prasad in the lead roles received unanimous positive reviews from the audience while Zombie Reddy created immense buzz from the public and the critics alike. Both the films will cater to the needs of the audience who are looking for more exclusive content every week.

In a short span of time aha has become a household name with the best in Telugu entertainment. With a massive collection of favourites, starring superstars and a huge library of classics, aha is constantly giving its viewers a lot to look forward to. aha has a slew of releases lined up in the upcoming months, with both exclusive films and web-series as part of the schedule.