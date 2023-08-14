Live
- Varun Tej’s next titled as ‘Operation Valentine’
- For me, Independence is to able to make decisions on personal values says Ashi Singh
- A splendid debut by Medha
- ‘Chalona’ from ‘Jawan’: Flawless romantic melody
- Independence Day 2023: These Slogans Will Make You Proud to Be an Indian
- Quick and easy ideas for busy moms-to-be
- ‘Salaar’ first single update to be out on Aug 15
- ‘Jailer’ collections: This is what film’s Telugu version made in four days
- Pawan Kalyan says YSRCP is looting North Andhra lands
- Glasses on doors of Owaisi's Delhi home found broken
Just In
‘Double iSmart’ team is having all smiles in Thailand
Ustaad Ram Pothineni and sensational director Puri Jagannadh joined forces once again for sequel to their blockbuster “iSmart Shankar” titled “Double iSmart.”
Ustaad Ram Pothineni and sensational director Puri Jagannadh joined forces once again for sequel to their blockbuster “iSmart Shankar” titled “Double iSmart.” Bollywood star actor Sanjay Dutt is playing a full-length role in the film.
The team took to social profiles and announced that the film’s second schedule is happening at a rapid pace. They released a picture in which the team is all smiles taking a selfie post pack up from the shoot in Thailand. Seen here in the picture are Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmee Kaur posing for a cool selfie post pack up.
“Double iSmart” will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are producing the movie under the banner of Puri Connects. Heroine and music director details are yet to be revealed.