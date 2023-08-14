‘Double iSmart’ team is having all smiles in Thailand

Ustaad Ram Pothineni and sensational director Puri Jagannadh joined forces once again for sequel to their blockbuster “iSmart Shankar” titled “Double iSmart.” Bollywood star actor Sanjay Dutt is playing a full-length role in the film.



The team took to social profiles and announced that the film’s second schedule is happening at a rapid pace. They released a picture in which the team is all smiles taking a selfie post pack up from the shoot in Thailand. Seen here in the picture are Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmee Kaur posing for a cool selfie post pack up.

“Double iSmart” will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are producing the movie under the banner of Puri Connects. Heroine and music director details are yet to be revealed.