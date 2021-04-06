Doubts on NTR-Trivikram Film

Young Tiger Jr NTR is planning to do a film with Trivikram Srinivas. It will be their second-time collaboration after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The official announcement of the film has come out already but there is no clarity on when the film will actually begin. Somehow, there are rumors that Trivikram is showing less interest in the project.

There is no clarity on how these rumors started but the media is speculating on this untitled film. Jr NTR wanted to make sure to begin the film as soon as possible. After wrapping up RRR, the actor wants to begin the shoot for the film.

Trivikram Srinivas also confirmed a film with Superstar Mahesh Babu. The actor and director duo will team up for the third time soon. In this scenario, there are doubts on the project taking off anytime soon! The production house should make a statement soon to end all the rumours.