Rajamouli confirms ‘Varanasi’ release date; all set for April 2027 release

Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli has officially confirmed that his much-anticipated pan-Indian magnum opus Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, will release worldwide on April 7, 2027. While speculation around the release date had been doing the rounds for some time, the makers put all rumours to rest with a formal announcement on Friday.

Rajamouli took to X to unveil the release date poster, simply captioning it, “April 7th, 2027… #VARANASI.” Mahesh Babu echoed the same announcement on his social media, sending fans into a frenzy.

Originally referred to as GlobeTrotter, the film’s official title Varanasi was revealed last year at a grand event held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The spectacular title launch drew thousands of fans and was hailed as a once-in-a-generation event, featuring one of the largest stages ever built for a film promotion, complete with a 100-foot-high structure and a massive 130-foot-wide screen.

The makers have already introduced the principal characters, with Mahesh Babu playing Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran seen as antagonist Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra essaying the role of Mandakini.

At the title launch, Rajamouli also shared insights into a major episode inspired by the Ramayana, which he described as one of the most memorable sequences of his career. Revealing that the sequence took nearly 60 days to shoot, the director said every day posed fresh challenges, as each segment felt like a film in itself. He recalled getting goosebumps seeing Mahesh Babu dressed as Lord Rama during a photoshoot.

With its confirmed release date and massive scale, Varanasi is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events in Indian cinema.