‘Drinker Sai’ team shares happiness for the extra-ordinary success

The recently released film Drinker Sai, starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma, has garnered widespread attention for its compelling story and positive message. Directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti, the film, produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Shaik, and Basavaraju Laharidhar, hit theaters on December 27 and has been well-received by both youth and family audiences. The film's success was celebrated at a recent meet in Hyderabad, where the team expressed their gratitude.

Producers Basavaraju Srinivas and Laharidhar shared their pride in the film's success, especially after initial concerns over its title. They praised the director’s vision and the team's dedication. Producer Ismail Shaik reassured audiences that the movie is family-friendly, with no adult content.

Heroine Aishwarya Sharma thanked fans for their support, noting the audience's emotional reactions during the screenings. Director Kiran Tirumalasetti emphasized the film’s core message: "Don’t make the same mistakes in life."

The film's lead, Dharma, expressed gratitude to everyone involved and highlighted the positive response from viewers. He added that the movie’s appeal to families and women has been particularly gratifying, with free tickets to be offered to female fans in appreciation of their support. Drinker Sai continues to perform well, attracting solid audience numbers across theaters.