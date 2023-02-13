DSP Announces Thrilling News for Pawan Kalyan Fans.

The pairing of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and musician Devi Sri Prasad has always been a standout. Throughout the years, Devi Sri Prasad has gifted fans with many unforgettable albums, including Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, Athharintiki Daredi, and Sardar Gabbar Singh, which have all been met with critical acclaim thanks to DSP's musical brilliance.

Devi Sri Prasad is now involved with Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film "Ustaad Bhagat Singh", directed by Harish Shankar. During a live concert, DSP revealed that he had completed composing a song for the film and stated that it would be unlike anything fans have heard before.



This news is sure to get fans of Pawan Kalyan even more excited. The film will be produced by the highly sought-after production house Mythri Movie Makers. Rumored to be a remake of Vijay's "Theri", the movie is expected to hit theaters in 2024.

