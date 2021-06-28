Dulquer Salmaan's next: Herone search underway

Dulquer Salmaan who made his debut in Telugu Cinema is set to mark his solo debut in the Tollywood film industry. The star hero is teaming up with Vyjayanthi Movies banner for a multi-lingual project. Titled Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha, the movie will begin soon.

Earlier, there are rumors that the makers are delaying the film but the latest reports confirm that the film will begin soon. The film unit is currently in search of the film's leading lady.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi wanted to cast Pooja Hegde initially but her remuneration seems to be a concern for the producers. The film unit is looking for someone who can fit in their budget.

The film features Dulquer Salmaan in a lieutenant character. He plays Ram in the film and it is a war drama. More details of the film will come out soon.