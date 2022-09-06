Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur And Rashmika Mandanna's 'Sita Ramam' Is All Set To Stream On OTT From This Date

It is all known that ace filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam movie turned into the biggest blockbuster. The beautiful love tale with the added elements of army background made the audience experience a complete new love tale on the big screens. Even the movie received excellent ratings from critics. Now, the movie is all set to stream on an OTT platform… Amazon Prime Video bagged the OTT rights and the movie is all set to stream from 9th September, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Amazon Prime Officials announced this news through their Instagram page… Take a look!

Sharing the poster of Sita Ramam movie, they wrote, "A tale of love and love letters that stands timeless #SitaRamamOnPrime, Sept 9 @dqsalmaan @rashmika_mandanna".

Dulquer Salman spoke on this special occasion and said, "Sita Ramam is a timeless and heart-warming film that embraces the poignancy of pure love between two individuals. I am overwhelmed with all the response our film has been garnering and glad that through Prime Video audiences across the globe will get to experience the warmth of this story. It is truly a special film and will always hold a special place in my heart."

Coming to Mrunal, she said, "Playing Sita has been one of the most humbling experiences of my life. I was mesmerized within minutes of hearing the narration and could not have let this opportunity go. It's my first film in the South and with the streaming premiere on Prime Video, I can't wait for more audiences to watch the film and give it the same love that I've felt since it was released."

Finally, Rashmika Madanna said, "The journey of our film Sita Ramam has been interesting and a wonderful journey. Congratulations to the entire team, especially Hanu sir and thank you to him for Afreen. The response to the film has been overwhelming. Thank you to the audiences. With the streaming premiere I hope it reaches new heights of love and success."

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika essayed the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu helmed this project. Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj essayed prominent roles in this movie. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie is also made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages! Vishal Chandrasekhar scored the tunes for this movie! The epic periodic war and love story hit the big screens on 5th August, 2022!