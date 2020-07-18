Dulquer's next in Telugu: Postponed to next year?

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the noted heroes in the South film industry who also made his debut in Telugu cinema. The buzz is that the actor is going to work with Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha fame Hanu Raghavapudi for an interesting film. Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt who produced Mahanati are going to come up with this film. However, the film was supposed to get started this year but there is a delay in the same now.

Most likely, the film might not begin because of the Corona Crisis. Dulquer Salmaan had earlier commitments to be wrapped up and because of the same, he might not allocate dates to the film. So, the film unit is planning to postpone the film's launch to next year.

As of now, Hanu is also looking at doing another film in Telugu with a young hero. More details on the same will come out soon.