Live
- 277 cases in India, 84 in TS, this cyber fraudster was produced before district court in Sangareddy
- Hyderabad: Why government seeking fresh applications for six guarantees says Kishan Reddy
- Avanigadda, a bastion of Kapu leaders
- Hyderabad: EC releases schedule for two council elections under MLA quota
- National Birds Day 2024: History and, Fun Facts!
- CVI Recourse Centre to help visually impaired
- National Screenwriters Day 2024: Date, Origins, and Significance
- Hyderabad: Ministers flay release of ‘420 promises’ booklet by BRS
- Yet Another Incident: 6 individuals attack family over seat row
- Narayana Murthy Clarifies 70-Hour Work Week Remark, Stresses Commitment to Less Fortunate Citizens
Just In
‘Eagle’ opts out from Sankranthi race; locks new release date
It's commendable to see the collaborative effort and understanding within the Telugu film industry to address the potential impact of multiple releases during the Sankranthi season.
It's commendable to see the collaborative effort and understanding within the Telugu film industry to address the potential impact of multiple releases during the Sankranthi season. Dil Raju's role as the President of the Telugu Film Chamber in facilitating discussions and decisions reflects a coordinated approach for the greater good of the industry.
The decision to postpone Ravi Teja's “Eagle,” in agreement with the producers and distributors, demonstrates a sense of responsibility towards the overall revenues and success of the films involved. Allocating a solo release for “Eagle” on 9th February is a thoughtful move, providing the film with a better opportunity to perform well at the box office.
It's also positive to note that discussions are ongoing with other films like “Tillu Square” and “Yatra 2” to ensure a fair distribution of release dates and avoid potential clashes. Dil Raju's call for the media to understand the decision in a positive light emphasizes the collaborative spirit within the industry.
This coordinated effort showcases the industry's commitment to maintaining a healthy and sustainable environment for Telugu cinema. Fans can now look forward to a well-organized release schedule, ensuring each film gets its due attention and audience.