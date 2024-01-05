‘Eagle’ opts out from Sankranthi race; locks new release date

It's commendable to see the collaborative effort and understanding within the Telugu film industry to address the potential impact of multiple releases during the Sankranthi season. Dil Raju's role as the President of the Telugu Film Chamber in facilitating discussions and decisions reflects a coordinated approach for the greater good of the industry.

The decision to postpone Ravi Teja's “Eagle,” in agreement with the producers and distributors, demonstrates a sense of responsibility towards the overall revenues and success of the films involved. Allocating a solo release for “Eagle” on 9th February is a thoughtful move, providing the film with a better opportunity to perform well at the box office.





It's also positive to note that discussions are ongoing with other films like “Tillu Square” and “Yatra 2” to ensure a fair distribution of release dates and avoid potential clashes. Dil Raju's call for the media to understand the decision in a positive light emphasizes the collaborative spirit within the industry.



This coordinated effort showcases the industry's commitment to maintaining a healthy and sustainable environment for Telugu cinema. Fans can now look forward to a well-organized release schedule, ensuring each film gets its due attention and audience.