‘Eagle’ team demands film chamber regarding ‘solo release promise’

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's highly anticipated film, "Eagle," is now slated for release in Telugu and Hindi on February 9, 2024, under the direction of Karthik Ghattamaneni. The movie features Anupama Parameswaran and Kavya Thapar as the leading ladies.

Initially scheduled for release on January 13, 2024, "Eagle" faced a voluntary postponement to February 9, 2024, following discussions between the producers and the Film Chamber. People Media Factory is backing the film, and this decision was made to ensure a smoother release for the remaining Sankranthi movies.

Despite the Film Chamber's commitment to granting a 'solo' release for "Eagle," the release of "Yatra 2" on February 8, 2024, and "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" and "Lal Salaam" on February 9, 2024, raised concerns. People Media Factory addressed this by writing a letter to the Film Chamber, urging them to uphold their promise.

The note stated, "In a meeting, the chamber requested one of the producers to postpone the movie. In adherence to the chamber's decision, we adjusted the release date with the expectation of securing a solo date, as acknowledged in the chamber's press meet. Unfortunately, the increasing number of releases each day is concerning. We request you to address this matter promptly and ensure a solo release for us." The chamber's response is eagerly awaited.

Featuring Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhubala, and complemented by musical expertise from Davzand, "Eagle," produced by People Media Factory, aims to captivate audiences.