Namrata Shirodkar Posts A Throwback Picture Of Her Little Munchkin Sithara

Easter Day has become a special one for all the Tollywood audience as our 'Agadu' hero Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared an amazing video of their daughter Sithara on her Instagram page…

It was yesterday, Namrata posted a beautiful pic of Sithara when she was 2-years-old… Have a look!





In this pic, Sithara is seen playing with Namrata's earring… Namrata also mentioned that, her little one couldn't stop herself from shaking legs for a song from Agadu movie. This happened at Agadu movie song shoot location!

Today being Easter special… Namrata shared a small clip of Sithara's dance… Have a look!





Mahesh Babu little munchkin was so awesome and was seen happily dancing and waiting to catch the beat of the song amidst beautiful picturesque location!

Namrata turned this festive day into a special one with her amazing post!!!