Editor turns director for Nithiin

Young Hero Nithiin whose recent outing 'Rang De' received a decent response from the audience is now going to come up with 'Maestro' under the direction of Merlapaka Gandhi. After wrapping up this project, Nithiin is all set to join hands with director Vakkantham Vamsi. After this project, Nithiin is all set to launch a popular editor, SR Sekhar, as a director.

Nithiin was supposed to do a two-part film Power Peta under Krishna Chaitanya's direction but the project is not materializing anymore. Krishna Chaitanya has moved on to another actor and Nithiin is planning to sign a new film. SR Shekhar is in touch with Nithiin for a long time now and the project is finally happening.

SR Shekhar worked as an editor for movies like Businessman, Temper, Lie etc. Nithiin who got impressed with his work is going to launch him as a director very soon.