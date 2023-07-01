‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi’ garners Rs. 1.8Cr on its day 1 re-release

Talented filmmaker Tharun Bhasker Dasshyam’s second directorial venture, “Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi,” has been re-released in theaters five years after its initial theatrical release and has been breaking its previous records. Starring Vishwaksen, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, and Sai Susanth in the lead roles, the re-release collected a massive gross of Rs. 1.8 crores on the first day alone. The film will continue to play until July 2, 2023, and we will need to see how much it earns in the remaining days.

Simran Choudhary and Anisha Ambrose play the female leads in the film, which is produced by Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions. The music for the movie is composed by Vivek Sagar.



