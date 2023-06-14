‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (ENE)’ locks it’s re-release date

Live
Highlights
The trend of re-releasing movies is still going strong in Tollywood, and the next film to get this treatment is Tharun Bhascker’s directorial, “Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi.” The buddy comedy film features Vishwaksen, Sai Sushanth, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu in the lead roles, with a cameo appearance by Vijay Deverakonda.
Tharun Bhascker recently took to his social media platforms to announce that the superhit movie will be re-released in theaters on June 29, 2023, which marks the 5th anniversary of the film’s initial release. Simran Choudhary and Anisha Ambrose play the female leads in the movie, which is produced by Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions. The music for the movie is composed by Vivek Sagar.
