Eesha Rebba bets high on Shakuntalam

Tollywood: Samantha Akkineni signed the biggie Shakuntalam, in the direction of Gunasekhar. The mythological drama is currently in the pre-production phase. The film unit is holding discussions with the crew in planning the shoot. Samantha plays Shakuntala in the film. The film unit is yet to confirm the male lead. Meanwhile, we came to know that Eesha Rebba is playing a key role in the movie.



Eesha Rebba is one of the talented actors in Tollywood who is yet to get her due. She pinned big hopes on Netflix's original Pitta Kathalu. Eesha Rebba has got a lengthy character in Shakuntalam because of which she immediately came on board. Even though she acted in Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, she did not get any big offers. With Shakuntalam, she hopes to grab the attention of everyone.

Dev Menon is in talks to play the male lead. Mani Sharma scores the film's music. More details will come out soon.