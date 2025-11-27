Electrifying anthem from ‘Mowgli 2025’

An electrifying war cry packed with adrenaline – ‘Vanavaasam’ from Roshan Kanakala, Sakkshi Mhadolkar, Sandeep Raj, TG Vishwa Prasad, and People Media Factory’s ‘Mowgli 2025’ unveiled.

After making a promising debut with ‘Bubblegum’, Roshan Kanakala returns with ‘Mowgli 2025’, a film that blends love and action in a forest-set narrative. Directed by National Award winner Sandeep Raj—celebrated for ‘Colour Photo’—and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film has steadily built momentum through its glimpse, first single, and teaser. Today, the makers released the second single, ‘Vanavaasam’.

Scored by Kaala Bhairava, this track pulses with emotion and mythic symbolism. It dives deep into the spiritual heartbeat of the forest, echoing its role both as a sacred realm in the Ramayana and as a defining backdrop in Mowgli’s personal odyssey. Composer Kaala Bhairava crafts an electrifying composition—tense and adrenaline-charged, like a war drum rallying its warriors. The result is a riveting soundscape marked by powerful percussion and a driving rhythm that lends the track a primal, forceful presence.

Lyricist Kalyan Chakravarthy weaves a poetic fabric that blends the grandeur of epic lore with a modern narrative of love and conflict. The lyrics draw a thoughtful parallel: just as Lord Rama ventured into war to rescue Sita, the film’s hero steels himself to protect the one he loves. Kaala Bhairava and Sony Komanduri inject fiery intensity into the composition, their voices amplifying the drama embedded in every beat.

Roshan Kanakala projects fierce determination, while Sakkshi Mhadolkar contributes depth and poise as the female lead. Their chemistry is adorable and convincing. Bandi Saroj Kumar appears as a formidable antagonist, while Viva Harsha plays the protagonist’s close friend.

Cinematographer Rama Maruti M captures the forest’s mystique with sweeping visuals, while editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan adds momentum. Kiran Mamidi handles production design, and Natraj Madigonda oversees action choreography.

The film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on December 12th.