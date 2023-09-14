Even while doing short films; my thoughts used to be on feature films: Actress Goldie Nissi

Another concept-based film 'Changure Bangaruraja' under Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's production banner RT Teamworks is hitting the screens on September 15. Directed by Satish Varma, the film is produced by Ravi Teja in association with Frame By Frame Pictures. Karthik Ratnam of 'C/o Kancharapalem' and 'Narappa' fame is playing the lead role while Goldie Nissi is the heroine. Ravi Babu and Satya are the other lead actors in this movie. Swetha Kakarlapudi and Shalini Nambu are the creative producers of this film. The promotional content of this movie which has already been released has increased the curiosity about the movie with good response. Lead actress Goldie Nissi shared some memories about the film. Let’s have a look into it.

Tell me about yourself? How did you get into the 'Changure Banguraraja' project?

Acting was my passion from the days of my engineering. I have done some short films. Getting roped in ‘Changure…’ happened quite normally. I am giving auditions for films. After knowing that the auditions were going on for the film under Ravi Teja's production, I gave an audition. They liked my auditions and selected me.

What kind of encouragement do you have from your family when it comes to movies?

My mother is very encouraging. She understood my interest and took me to many auditions. No matter how much I say thank you to my mother in this matter.

How will your character be in ‘Changure Banguraaja’?

My character's name is Mangaratnam. She is a constable. There is a slight gray shade in my character. The love-track between Mangaratnam and Bangarraju is very interesting.

How did you feel doing the first film under the direction of Ravi Teja?

I feel very fortunate to be doing my first film under Ravi Teja's production. It's next level feeling. My character has scope to perform in this.

You have a good following on social media, how did you feel trying for films?

Even when I was doing short films, I did it as a freelancer. But I felt more passion for the movie. Thoughts of going back also came while trying. But I think the two-year wait has got the right result.