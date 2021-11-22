Except captain all the housemates in nominations this week

The season 5 of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss is going to come to an end very soon. Maanas became the new house captain of this week.

Today i.e on Monday, the nominations are going to take place again. According to the latest buzz, 7 contestants will be in the nominations this week. Interestingly, only 8 housemates are still in the Bigg Boss house. Apart from captain Maanas, all the remaining seven housemates will be in the nominations this week. Anne got evicted from the Bigg Boss house last week in yesterday's episode.

Some are saying that Priyanka will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week. We have to wait and see who will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week.