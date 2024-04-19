Excitement builds as Nabha Natesh and Priyadarshi paired up

Social media is buzzing with speculation as reports suggest that the stunning Nabha Natesh and the versatile Priyadarshi are set to share the screen as the lead pair in an upcoming film titled "Darling." While an official confirmation is awaited, fans are already abuzz with anticipation.



Today, a surprising revelation adds fuel to the excitement surrounding the project. Renowned producer K Niranjan Reddy, the mastermind behind the pan-Indian blockbuster "Hanu-Man," featuring Teja Sajja, proudly announces his association with the film.

The much-anticipated movie is slated to unveil further details tomorrow at the Daspalla Convention in Hyderabad, scheduled for 12:33 PM. Alongside this announcement, a captivating concept poster has been unveiled, sparking curiosity and intrigue among movie buffs.





Adding to the anticipation, Tamil director Aswin Raam has been entrusted with helming this project. With a promise to deliver a tale brimming with love, laughter, and marriage, "Darling" aims to captivate audiences with its endearing narrative.

The film will be brought to life under the esteemed Primeshow Entertainment banner, promising a cinematic experience that resonates with viewers across demographics.

The pairing of Nabha Natesh and Priyadarshi in "Darling" offers a fresh and dynamic on-screen chemistry, elevating the anticipation for the film to greater heights. As fans eagerly await the unveiling of more details, the project emerges as a beacon of excitement in the realm of contemporary cinema.





In summary, "Darling" emerges as a promising venture, poised to deliver a delightful cinematic journey filled with romance, humor, and heartfelt moments. With an ensemble of talented individuals steering the project, the film holds the potential to carve its mark in the hearts of audiences worldwide.