Exclusive: Prabhas Very Happy With Edited Version Of Radhe Shyam

Even though the release date of the movie "Radhe Shyam" has been announced, the film team is busy re-shooting several scenes. Actually, the picturisation of one song was pending. But now, along with the shooting of the pending song, the team is reshooting several scenes of this movie.

The movie was shot in several parts of Europe during Coronavirus. Due to the pressure on the production team the shooting was completed in a hurry. But during post production work, the team felt the need to reshoot some scenes. We believe that these reshoots are being done mostly because of the pressure from actor Prabhas. This will be purely a love story and there will be no fight scenes in the movie. This is a story which happens in Europe 60-70 decades ago.

However, a source close to the unit says that the talk about Radhe Shyam Reshoot are mere rumours with no truth to it. As per a source in the know, Prabhas is very much happy with the edited version of the movie and the crew is waiting for the CG work to be done and the movie will be good to go.

The teaser and the poster of this movie have been released and they have already piqued the curiosity among fans. Radhe Shyam will be released on July 30.The movie has Pooja Hegde as the lead actress opposite Prabhas and is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.