F3: Fun has no Holidays

Tollywood: Mega Prince Varun Tej has successfully completed the first schedule of the film F3. F3 is the sequel of F2. Anil Ravipudi is the film's director. Actor Sunil is playing a key role in the film. The makers confirmed that the first schedule of the film has come to an end. The film unit is shooting non-stop and are going to begin the next schedule soon.

"Nonstop shoot. Day and night. Even on weekends. Because fun has no holidays. #F3Movie @IAmVarunTej @SVC_official" tweeted Anil Ravipudi on Twitter profile.





Varun Tej quoted the tweet and wrote, "Was super fun shooting the last few days. Can't wait to join the second schedule. #F3movie"

The film unit is happy to shoot the second part of the film. Venkatesh is yet to begin the film's shoot but Varun Tej already wrapped up the first schedule of the film.