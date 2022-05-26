F3 movie OTT Release Date and Platform Fixed

After the grand success of F2, Anil Ravipudi and Victory Venkatesh's duo is coming up with a sequel, F3. It is all set to release worldwide on the 27th of May. The film said to be a full-length comedy entertainer, has already grabbed the audience's attention with its promising trailer. The promotional campaign is in full swing for the film.

Now everyone's eyes are on the OTT platform in which the fill will stream online. It has been confirmed that the film will be streaming on OTT after 50 days of its theatrical release. As per the latest sources of information, the popular video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has bagged the digital streaming rights of the film.

It is expected that the film might start streaming on Amazon Prime Videos on the 16th of July; however, the official confirmation is yet to be made regarding the same.