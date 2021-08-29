Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in 'Pushpa'

Tollywood's stylish actor Allu Arjun's upcoming movie "Pushpa" is creating noise on social media. As it is all known that this movie will be released in two parts since then the makers are leaving no stone unturned in terms of digital promotions. Off late, the jaw-dropping first look poster of FahadhFaasil who is essaying the antagonist role in this movie has been unveiled!

This young actor is essaying the role of deadly villain and will be seen as IPS officer 'Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat' on the big screens. This poster was worth watching as it had a dull background along with showcasing Fahadh in an intense look! He dons a bald look with glaring eyes and is all set to lock the horns with our stylish star 'Pushpa Raj'.

Recently, the makers unveiled the release date of the first part 'Pushpa – The Rise'. It will hit the screens on December 25, 2021 on the occasion of the Christmas festival. This film is being made in total 5 languages Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Being a Sukumar directorial, it has Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress and she will be also seen in a total de-glamour role same as Allu Arjun. This movie also has an ensemble cast of JagapathiBabu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Sritej.

Going with the plot, it deals with the red sanders smuggling and that too in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseemaarea of Andhra Pradesh. The rocking music director DSP scored tunes for this movie while 'Daako Daako Meka' song turned into an instant hit with its unique concept and amazing background score!