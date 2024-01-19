Family audience are loving ‘Guntur Kaaram’: Producer S Naga Vamsi

“Guntur Kaaram,” the family entertainer directed by Trivikram and starring Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, has marked an exceptional beginning at the box office, grossing over Rs 212 crores worldwide. Producer S Naga Vamsi, representing Haarika and Hassine Creations, expressed delight at the film's success, attributing it to the audience's appreciation of the mother-son sentiment, humor, music, and action.

After a week in theaters, the film continues its strong performance, achieving break-even in most regions. Despite initial concerns, the positive response from family audiences and regular moviegoers has significantly boosted revenue. Vamsi acknowledged some projection issues but emphasized the film's eventual success, with no compromise on quality despite time constraints.

Mahesh Babu's unwavering support and positive outlook from the beginning played a pivotal role in building confidence, and his on-screen presence resonated well with both masses and family audiences. The film faced a negative campaign, but it successfully overcame it.

Addressing a campaign where bots allegedly rated the film without watching it, Vamsi mentioned awaiting a response. Reflecting on promotional strategies, he considered presenting the film as a family-centric drama rather than a mass film might have been more effective. Plans for a success meet are underway, emphasizing that reviews have not affected the film's genuine box office success.

Contrary to labeling it a 'one-man' show, Vamsi credited both Mahesh Babu's outstanding performance and Trivikram's directorial prowess for Guntur Kaaram's triumph. In comparison to previous genre-based films like Athadu and Khaleja, Guntur Kaaram's commercial appeal released during the festival season ensured profits for all involved parties.