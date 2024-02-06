Family entertainer ‘Laggam’ gets a grand launch

‘Laggam’ marks the latest venture from producer Venugopal Reddy under the banner of Subhishi Entertainments. Renowned director Ramesh Cheppala, celebrated for his work on ‘Bhimadevarapalli Branch’, takes the helm as both writer and director for this eagerly anticipated project. Leading the cast are Sai Ronak and Ganvi Laxman in the titular roles, with the esteemed Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad portraying a pivotal character.

The ceremonious launch of the film took place on Monday in Hyderabad. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Rajendra Prasad expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am undertaking a role that will linger in the audience’s memory for years to come. ‘Laggam’ promises to be a cinematic gem, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. This project holds a special significance for me akin to ‘Pelli Pusthakam’. Its narrative will resonate deeply with Telugu audiences, offering them a truly enriching experience.”

Director Ramesh Cheppala offered insights into the film’s theme, remarking, “Marriage transcends the mere union of families; it is the convergence of two souls.

‘Laggam’ will serve as a feast for the senses, with Charan Arjun composing the music and Bonthala Nageswara Reddy handling the editing duties. Cinematography maestro Bal Reddy, known for his work in the acclaimed film ‘Baby’, brings his expertise to enhance the visual storytelling.”

Principal photography is set to commence on February 5. Sai Ronak, reflecting on the project, shared, “Through ‘Laggam’, we aim to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. Beyond entertainment, the film delves into the rich tapestry of Telangana wedding customs and interpersonal dynamics, evoking nostalgia and perhaps even inspiring the unmarried to embark on their own journey of matrimony.”