Feel The Beats Of Radhe Shyam: The Motion Poster Of This Flick Will Get Unveiled On 23rd October

Tollywood's handsome hunk and Pan Indian hero Prabhas is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming flick 'Radhe Shyam'. This romantic drama has beautiful lady Pooja Hegde as the lead actress. After Saaho movie, Prabhas took a long gap and came up with this periodic drama in the direction of Radha Krishna Kumar… Off late, Prabhas has come up with good news and doled out that the motion poster of this movie will be out on 23rd October, 2020.

This post has the announcement of the 'Motion Poster'…. The makers are all set to unveil it on 23rd October. This poster has an engine evoking all the smoke. The monochrome pic raised the expectations and is making us eagerly await for the movie.

Prabhas also wrote, "Feel the #BeatsOfRadheShyam on 23rd October through a motion poster. Stay tuned!".

Here is the birthday special poster of Pooja Hegde… She is going to essay the role of Prerana in this romantic drama… Pooja looked beautiful wearing a modish princess attire and dressed up in a green gown and teamed it with a full-sleeved floral cape.

Radhe Shyam movie is touted to be a periodic love story and will revolve in the backdrops of Europe. Prabhas will be seen as a fortune teller and Pooja will essay the role of a 'Princess'.

'Radhe Shyam' is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series, UV Creations and AA Films banners. This movie has Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan in other important roles. It will be made in 4 languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.