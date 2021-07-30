Filmmaker Raghavendra Rao Thanks Rajamouli And Chiranjeevi For Launching His First Look From Pelli Sanda D Movie

K Raghavendra Rao… This legendary filmmaker needs no introduction. Right from Daggubati Venkatesh to Sridevi and Mahesh Babu to Taapsee Pannu many actors in Tollywood. His movies are always classics and when it comes to love stories they are always worth watching even after many years of their release. Even Srikanth's Pelli Sandadi movie falls into this category! Off late, this ace director is all set to make his debut as an actor and that too after completing directing 100 movies.



Yes, it's true! K Raghavendra Rao is making his debut as an actor through Srikanth's son Roshan's Pelli SandaD. He is essaying the role of Vashishta in this love tale.

Well, Raghavendra Rao thanked SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi Konidela and Pawan Kalyan for their best wishes…

Thank you @ssrajamouli @KChiruTweets @PawanKalyan, my dearest friends, directors and actors in the film industry for the best wishes. Hope Vashishta will entertain everyone … See you at theatres. #PelliSandaD https://t.co/KIoc9USOT8 — Raghavendra Rao K (@Ragavendraraoba) July 30, 2021

In this first look video, Raghavendra Rao is seen in a complete stylish look wearing a blue suit. His introduction is made in a fantastic way showcasing him throwing the ball into a basket. Next, a few glimpses of him are shown with Rajendra Prasad and Srinivas Reddy. Finally, he walks along with the lead actor Roshan in a stylish appeal!

Director SS Rajamouli released the first look video of Raghavendra Rao on his Twitter a few hours ago and showcased a complete new avatar of his dynamic director.

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "After directing over 100 films, our Mounamuni comes in front of the camera.. Here's the first look of @Ragavendraraoba garu as an actor, with #PelliSandaD."

Coming to Chiranjeevi, he is all excited to watch Raghavendra Rao on the big screens.

దర్శకేంద్రుడు @Ragavendraraoba midas touch తో వెండి తెర పైన ఎవరైనా స్టార్స్ అవుతారు. ఆయనే వెండి తెర మీద కనిపిస్తే, ఆ వెండితెర మురిసిపోదా! Waiting to watch the magic on screen! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 30, 2021

PellisandaD movie is being directed by Gowri Ronanki under the supervision of legend Raghavendra Rao. While this movie has music by MM Keeravani and is produced by K Krishna Mohan Ro and Arka Media Works in association with A RK Film Production. Being a new aged love story with the debut actors, it is the sequel to Srikanth's blockbuster movie 'Pelli Sandadi'. Well, we need to wait and watch will it create the same magic as its prequel or not. Roshan and Shree Leela are making their debut with this movie and are all set to entertain the audience with their magical love tale.