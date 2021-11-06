Finger surgery successful for NTR

Young Tiger NTR who is currently busy with his upcoming film 'RRR' injured his right-hand finger while doing some heavy workouts at his home gym.

On this note, the doctors have advised Young Tiger to go for minor surgery to correct it. So, following the doctor's suggestions, Tarak underwent minor surgery for his finger last week and now the 'Yamadonga' actor is resting at his home.

On the other hand, recently NTR took his social media platforms to share a cute picture of him with his son's wishing a happy Diwali to his fans. The actor sported a bandage on his right-hand hinting that he indeed underwent minor surgery for his finger.

On the other hand, NTR is currently busy with the promotions of 'RRR' and the actor has signed his next project with Koratala Siva which will mark their second collaboration after 'Janatha Garage'. The regular shooting of the film will commence only in 2022.