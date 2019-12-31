First Look Poster From 'Red' Is Out

Ram Potheneni is coming up with his next movie 'Red'. The title is quite different from the regular ones and is making the brows rise. Touted to be an intense action thriller, Ram is expecting this movie to hit the right chords. After bagging a blockbuster hit with Ismart Shankar, Ram again chose a different subject and has pinned all his hopes on this movie.

On the last day of the year, the makers of this movie released the first look poster of the movie… Have a look!

Ram looks intense and quite serious with a complete rough look and a full beard. The red movie is produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore and is directed by Kishore Tirumala. After the successful movies like Nenu Shailaja and Vunnadhi Okkate Zindagi, Ram and Kishore teamed up for the third time. Red is the remake of Tamil crime-thriller 'Thadam'.



Red has Nivetha Pethuraj and Malavika Sharma as female leads while Mani Sharma is roped in to score the tunes.