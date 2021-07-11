First Single ‘Chalaaki Chinnammi’ From Narappa Is Out

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Venkatesh Daggubati is all stepping into the shoes of Dhanush for the remake of the Asuran movie. This movie also has Priyamani, Karthik Ratnam, Rajeev Kanakala and Prakash Raj in other pivotal roles. Although the shooting of this film was wrapped up a couple of months ago, the deadly Covid-19 pandemic made the release date to get postponed. Off late, the makers have released a melodious first single "Chalaaki Chinnammi…" from the movie and raised the expectations on the movie.

Being the Melody Brahma Mani Sharma's composed song, it instantly turned made its way into the playlists. The lyrical video showcased Venkatesh and his family happily riding in a bullock cart in their village. They all go to their elder son Karthik's bride's house. Along with Venkatesh, his wife Priyamani even Rajeev Kanakala was also witnessed in this song.



This song is crooned by Aditya Iyengar and Nutana Mohan while the heart-touching lyrics are penned by Anantha Sriram.

Even Karthik Ratnam shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and wrote, "Words can't express my happiness. Narrappa's first lyrical song #ChalaakiChinnammi is out now on @SureshPromusic".



Narappa movie is directed by Srikanth Addala and is being bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu under the Suresh Productions banner.

Narappa is the remake of the Kollywood film 'Asuran'. This movie has Dhanush and Manju Warrior in the lead roles. It deals with the 1968 Kilvenmani massacre, which led to the death of 44 Dalit individuals. The movie plot is picked from Vekkai by Poomani book who penned a few incidents of this deadly massacre.



