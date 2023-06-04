  • Menu
First single update of 'Bholaa Shankar' is out

First single update of ‘Bholaa Shankar’ is out
First single update of ‘Bholaa Shankar’ is out

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently occupied with the shooting of his upcoming biggie, “Bholaa Shankar.”

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently occupied with the shooting of his upcoming biggie, “Bholaa Shankar.” Directed by Meher Ramesh, the movie has Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead. The makers have dropped a musical update this morning. As per the update, the first single, composed by Mahati Swara Sagar, will be released today at 04:05 PM. A small glimpse of the mass track ‘Bholaa Mania’ has been released online to announce the same.

Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the sister role in this movie, which also has noted actors in prominent roles. AK Entertainments produced this biggie, which is slated for a massive release in theaters on August 11, 2023.

