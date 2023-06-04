Live
- National interest bigger than politics, says Jaishankar
- Oscar-winner Keeravani back to Tamil cinema with ‘Gentleman 2’
- First single update of ‘Bholaa Shankar’ is out
- ‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’ all set for television premiere
- Woman In Uttar Pradesh Killls Three Kids By Throwing Them In Well
- Odisha Train Accident: CM Patnaik Provide Rs 5L Ex-Gratia To The Family Of Deceased
- Odisha train accident: One from AP reported dead in the accident
- Andhra Pradesh: Three dead as a Tipper lorry rams into a temple in Kakinada
- Apple may provide hands-on demos of AR/VR headset at WWDC
- Odisha train tragedy: CM Patnaik briefs PM Modi about the present situation
First single update of ‘Bholaa Shankar’ is out
Highlights
Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently occupied with the shooting of his upcoming biggie, “Bholaa Shankar.”
Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently occupied with the shooting of his upcoming biggie, “Bholaa Shankar.” Directed by Meher Ramesh, the movie has Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead. The makers have dropped a musical update this morning. As per the update, the first single, composed by Mahati Swara Sagar, will be released today at 04:05 PM. A small glimpse of the mass track ‘Bholaa Mania’ has been released online to announce the same.
Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the sister role in this movie, which also has noted actors in prominent roles. AK Entertainments produced this biggie, which is slated for a massive release in theaters on August 11, 2023.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS