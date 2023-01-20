First week box office earnings for "Waltair Veerayya" in AP and TS; All-time top 6

Megastar Chiranjeevi's film "Waltair Veerayya" has had a successful first week at the box office in the twin Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film collected a total of Rs 80 crore in its first week, surpassing the first-week earnings of other popular films such as "Sarkaru Vaari Paata," "Saaho," "Vakeel Saab," and "Bheemla Nayak."

This places "Waltair Veerayya" at number 6 on the list of all-time top first-week grossers in Tollywood. It is next only to top grossers like "RRR," "Baahubali 2," "Ala Vaikunthapuramulo," "Sarileru Neekevvaru" and "Sye Raa." In the Nizam region, the film collected a first-week share of Rs 26.5 crore, including GST, Rs 39.5 crore in the Andhra region, and another Rs 14 crore in Ceded, for a total of Rs 80 crore.