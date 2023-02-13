  • Menu
Foreign Doctors Treat Actor Tarak Ratna.

Tarak Ratna's Health Status Update

Actor Nandamuri Tarak Ratna has been receiving medical treatment at Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bengaluru since January 28, 2023. His health issues have been attended to by a team of Indian doctors, as well as a group of foreign medical specialists, including one expert in Internal Medicine.

According to Nandamuri Rama Krishna, the medical team is constantly monitoring Tarak Ratna's heart and neuro-related problems. Despite various sources providing differing updates, there has been no official health bulletin released by the hospital.

Tarak Ratna's loved ones and friends are hoping for a speedy recovery and eagerly await an official health update.

