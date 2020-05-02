Forest chase in Pushpa hikes curiosity

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently doing a movie with Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers. Titled Pushpa, the initial reports revealed that the film will deal with Red sandal Smuggling. Interestingly, Sukumar is trying to balance action and emotions in the movie. The last 30 minutes of the film are said to have strong emotional content.

Apart from that, the buzz is that there is one action sequence that is going to turn the attention of one and all. A chase sequence that comes in the first half, before the interval, designed by Peter Heins is said to be one of the highlights of the movie.

Some local stuntmen, as well as foreign stuntmen, are going to be a part of the project. The chase in the forest is something that the makers wanted to visualize in Hollywood standards.

The film's shoot resumes once the lockdown comes to an end.