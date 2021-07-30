From Mahesh Babu to Chiranjeevi: List Of Celebrities Birthdays In August 2021

Celebrities Birthdays In August 2021: Well, August always holds a special place in the whole year when it comes to the showbiz world. It is just because a few legendary actors like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu along with young stars Taapsee Pannu and Teja Sajja have their birthdays in this month itself. Thus it is not less than a celebration for all the movie buffs. Along with receiving heartfelt birthday wishes, our dear actors also treat their fans by sharing exciting updates from their movies.

So, we Hans India have listed down the birthdays of popular Bollywood and Tollywood stars of this month especially for our readers… Take a look!

• Taapsee Pannu – August 1

• Mrunal Thakur – August 1

• Devi Sri Prasad – August 2

• Kajol – August 5

• Teja Sajja – August 7

• Fahadh Faasil – August 8

• Mahesh Babu – August 9

• Hansika Motwani – August 9

• Suniel Shetty – August 11

• Sara Ali Khan – August 12

• Johnny Lever – August 14

• Saif Ali Khan – August 16

• Director Shankar – August 17

• Niddhi Agerwal – August 17

• Mrunal Thakur – August 20

• Chiranjeevi – August 22

• Vaani Kapoor – August 23

• Priyadarshi – August 25

• Neha Dhupia – August 27

• Akkineni Nagarjuna – August 29

Let's be ready for the celebrations!