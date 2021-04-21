From Mahesh Babu to Chiranjeevi: Tollywood celebrities extend their 'Sri Rama Navami' wishes through social media

Today being the auspicious Sri Rama Navami festival, all the Tollywood actors have extended their festive wishes to all their fans through social media. From Chiranjeevi to Sai Dharam Tej and Raashii Khanna to Lakshmi Manchu, most of them have shared beautiful pics of Lord Rama and asked their fans to stay safe amid the rapid spread of Covid-19 disease.

Mahesh Babu





Wishing you all a happy Rama Navami. Stay safe everyone 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 21, 2021





Chiranjeevi





Chiranjeevi shared a pencil sketch of Lord Rama and wished his fans jotting down, "హక్కుల కంటే బాధ్యత గొప్పదన్నది- రామతత్వం!

కష్టంలో కలిసి నడవాలన్నది- సీతాతత్వం!

అందరికీ శ్రీ రామ నవమి శుభాకాంక్షలు ! పుణ్య దంపతులైన సీతా రాముల శుభాశీస్సులతో మనందరి మనసులు ఎప్పుడూ మంచి ఆలోచనలతో నిండాలని ఆశిస్తున్నాను !!

Happy #Sriramanavami".

Raashi Khanna





On this auspicious occasion of #RamNavami

May lord Ram shower us all with good health and strength through these times.. #JaiShriRam 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/f0TC1ci2wS — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) April 21, 2021

Glam doll Raashii Khanna also shared a beautiful pic of herself with Lord Rama's frame image and also wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of #RamNavami, May lord Ram shower us all with good health and strength through these times.. #JaiShriRam". She looked beautiful in a green pattu saree.

Lakshmi Manchu





Manchu Lakshmi dropped a beautiful image that has all her reel characters of her movies in one frame. She also urged them to wear a mask!

Priyadarshi





Naga Shourya





This young actor dropped a new poster from his upcoming movie 'Varudu Kavalenu' and wrote, "'వరుడు కావలెను' బృందం తరపున మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీరామ నవమి శుభాకాంక్షలు!".

Sai Dharam Tej





Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej shared a framed image of Ram Parivaar and wrote, "మీకు , మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యలకు శ్రీ రామనవమి శుభాకాంక్షలు. #SriRamaNavami".

Anasuya Bharadwaj





Anasuya Bharadwaj also shared the beautiful animated image of Lord Rama and wrote, "అందరికీ శ్రీరామనవమి శుభాకాంక్షలు #JaiSiyaRam #JaiShriRam".

Pranita Subhash





Pranita also shared the image of Lord Rama and extended the wishes to her fans jotting down, "Wishing you all a very happy #RamaNavami

ಜೈ ಶ್ರೀ ರಾಮ್ !

जय श्री राम !

#Ramnavmi #RamNavami2021".

Mohan Babu





Manchu clan real hero Mohan Babu shared a beautiful image of Lord Sri Rama and wrote, "ఆనాడు లక్ష్మణరేఖ దాటిన సీతమ్మ తల్లి ఎన్నో అష్టకష్టాలు పడి చివరికి శ్రీరాముని వల్ల రావణుని చెర వీడింది. ఈనాడు కరోనా జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకున్నా ప్రజలు ఎన్నో బాధలు పడుతున్నారు...".

Nithiin





Wish you all a very happy Rama Navami! Jai Shree Ram🙏 pic.twitter.com/48JUEyvITw — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) April 21, 2021

Nithiin also extended the Sri Rama Navami wishes to all his fans sharing an animated poster of Lord Rama and wrote, "Wish you all a very happy Rama Navami! Jai Shree Ram".

Sudheer Babu





Happy Rama Navami everyone 🤗 Have a beautiful festive day. — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) April 21, 2021

