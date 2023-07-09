  • Menu
From Malaysia to US, DSP lights up the stage with his ‘Oo Antava’ tours

From Malaysia to US, DSP lights up the stage with his ‘Oo Antava’ tours
'Pushpa' hit maker Devi Sri Prasad, better known by his initials DSP, continues his musical conquest after a triumphant tour in Malaysia with 'Oo Solriya'.

Now, he brings heat to the US with his highly anticipated 'Oo Antava' tour, setting the stage ablaze with his electrifying performances. The 'Oo Solriya' tour in Malaysia left fans captivated and craving for more. DSP's magnetic stage presence and incredible talent created an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance. The tour was a massive success, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers. Fans across America are buzzed with excitement and craved for more.

