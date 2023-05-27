Full Bottle teaser promises Double the Fun, Craziness and Madness

Versatile actor Satya Dev, his film with director Sharan Koppisetty titled 'Full Bottle', has raised expectations with quirky first look. The film marks Sharan Koppisetty’s second collaboration with Satya Dev after 'Thimmarusu.'







Today Rowdy star Vijay Deverakonda launched the film's teaser. In an interesting way, the teaser begins by introducing the wild, crazy, raw, and dirty Mercury Soori, an auto driver. Satya Dev appears to be playing the role of a completely humorous individual who never takes anything seriously.





This is complete mass role, and his timing was impeccable. The racy ending cut raises many questions. Satya Dev in prison: a crime in Mercury Soori's amusing life? The Full bottle is set in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.





Overall, the teaser promises a hilarious entertainer, and the producers makers it is the funniest film of the season. Sanjana Anand will be playing the female lead in the film and Brahmaji played a key role. Sujatha Siddharth is the cinematographer of the movie, and Santhosh Kamireddy is looking after the editing. Bankrolled by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji under the banner of SD Company,