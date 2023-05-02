‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Sudheer Babu always picks interesting subjects to entertain movie buffs and his fans. This time, he is all set to essay a triple role in his upcoming movie Maama Mascheendra. Already the teaser of this movie raised expectations on the movie showcasing the glimpses of three characters of Sudheer Babu. Now, the makers dropped the promo of the romantic love song "Gaalullona…" and showcased the love track of the lead actors.



Along with the makers, even Sudheer Babu and Esha Rebba shared the song promo on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo and the poster of the song, they also wrote, “Everything seems to be beautiful when you're in Love! Here's #Gaalullona SONG PROMO from #MaamaMascheendra - https://youtu.be/y7w3OPuqaio LYRICAL SONG ON MAY 4th”.

The promo is all beautiful as it showcased the obese character Durga falling for Esha Rebba and the DJ romancing Mrinalini Ravi… Kapil Kapilan and Nutana Mohan crooned it perfectly well with the beautiful and melodious tune… The full song will be out on 4th May…

Going with the three characters of Sudheer in the movie, he is will be seen as an obese man Durga and old don Parasuram. Coming to the third role, he is introduced as DJ who is all a charmer!

Speaking about other details of Maama Mascheendra, it is being directed by Harshavardhan and is produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sonali Narang and Srishti under the Srishti Celluloid and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banners. Being a bi-lingual, the movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages having some popular actors in the main roles. Chaitan Bharadwaj is rendering the tunes while PG Vinda is handling the cinematography section. Rajeev is the art director and it has an ensemble cast of Eesha Rebba, Mirnalini Ravi, Harsha Vardhan, Ali reza, Rajeev Kanakala, Hariteja, Ajay, Mirchi Kiran.

Going with the teaser of Maama Mascheendra movie, the voice over starts off with some mythological story and then showcases the glimpses of DJ, Durga and the old don characters. As Durga is obese, he longs for a girlfriend but on the other hand, DJ avoids girls and wants to stay away from them. Here comes the twist as the old don Parasuram wants to kill these two characters and is in search of them. On the whole, the teaser is all interesting and raised the expectations on the movie.

Sudheer also revealed earlier that he is essaying the lead role in Pullela Gopichand’s biopic and the details of this movie will be soon revealed!