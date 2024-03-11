‘Gaami’ collections: This Vishwak Sen-starrer bags Rs 20.3 Cr in first three days

Director Vidyadhar Kagita's maiden venture into the world of cinema, "Gaami," has swiftly captured the audience's attention since its release, featuring Vishwaksen in the lead role. The film, which hit theaters last Friday, has emerged as a crowd-puller, drawing audiences with its compelling narrative.



Following a successful three-day theatrical run, "Gaami" has amassed an impressive Rs. 20.3 crores globally, underscoring its substantial box office performance. As the film heads into its second week, the true litmus test awaits, and the absence of significant releases on the horizon bodes well for its continued success.

The success of "Gaami" can be attributed not only to its engaging storyline but also to its talented cast, featuring Chandini Chowdhary, Abhinaya, Mohammad Samad, Harika Pedada, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parak, and others. The film has received additional support from Karthik Sabareesh and a group of enthusiastic crowd-funders, enriching the cinematic experience with Naresh Kumaran's captivating musical score.

With the positive momentum gained in its initial days, "Gaami" is poised to make a significant impact in the coming week, solidifying its status as a noteworthy cinematic debut. The film's success also marks a promising start for director Vidyadhar Kagita, hinting at a potentially bright future in the world of filmmaking. As audiences continue to flock to theaters, "Gaami" stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and the allure of a well-crafted cinematic experience.











