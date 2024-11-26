Gaddar’s final masterpiece ‘Ukku Satyagraham’ set for Nov 29 release

Revolutionary poet and activist Gaddar’s last film, Ukku Satyagraham, will hit the screens on November 29. Directed and produced by P. Satya Reddy under Janam Entertainments, the film portrays the people's relentless struggle against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, encapsulated by the slogan Visakha Ukku Telugu Vari Hakkam.

Gaddar, known for his evocative poetry and activism, played a pivotal role in the film, singing three songs, performing in two, and acting in impactful, message-driven scenes. With lyrics by renowned writers Goreti Venkanna and Suddala Ashok Teja and music composed by Srikoti, the film promises to deliver both a stirring narrative and a memorable musical experience.

At the press meet announcing the release date, Director Satya Reddy described the film as a "movement film" inspired by real-life struggles. “Gaddar garu’s role was crafted with activists like Lakshmi Narayana garu in mind. I hope this film resonates with audiences and becomes a big hit,” he stated.

Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshmi Narayana praised the film's authenticity. “This film inspires participation in the movement. Gaddar infused his spirit into this project, making it deeply impactful. My congratulations to the team," he said.

Gaddar's daughter, Vennela, highlighted her father's dedication. "He lived this role, not just acted in it. His intention was to ensure the steel plant remains with the people who built it. I wish this movie immense success," she expressed.