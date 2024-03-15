Live
Just In
‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ team unveils new poster on Anand Devarakonda's birthday
Celebrating the birthday of the dynamic young hero Anand Devarakonda, the team behind the much-anticipated film "Gam Gam Ganesha" has unveiled an exciting new poster.
Celebrating the birthday of the dynamic young hero Anand Devarakonda, the team behind the much-anticipated film "Gam Gam Ganesha" has unveiled an exciting new poster. Produced by Kedar Selagamshetty and Vamsi Karumanchi under the banner of Hi-Life Entertainment, this action-packed venture marks the directorial debut of Uday Shetty and Anand Devarakonda's first foray into the action genre.
In the newly released poster of "Gam Gam Ganesha," viewers are treated to a captivating glimpse of Anand Devarakonda, exuding confidence as he faces off against adversaries wielding an array of weapons. Adding to the intrigue, the poster also features the heroine presenting a rose amidst the intense confrontation.
With the movie poised for release in the near future, anticipation among fans and audiences is palpable as they eagerly await the adrenaline-fueled thrills and gripping narrative that "Gam Gam Ganesha" promises to deliver.