Just In
Game Changer Faces Setbacks: Leaked Online and Broadcast on Local TV
Game Changer, a high-budget movie, has faced negative reviews, poor collections, and issues with piracy after being leaked online and broadcast on a local TV channel. Producer Srinivasa Kumar expresses his concerns and calls for action.
The movie Game Changer has faced a lot of problems since it was released. The movie got bad reviews right after it was shown for the first time. Soon after, it was leaked online in good quality, which made people lose interest in it. Because of this, the movie did not make much money at the box office.
To make things worse, the movie was shown on a local TV channel in high quality. This made it even worse for the movie. The producer, Srinivasa Kumar (SKN), was very upset about this and shared his feelings online. He said that movies are the result of hard work by many people, and it is not fair when they are shown on TV like this. He asked the government to take action and stop these things from happening.
The movie was released on January 10 and made only Rs 100 crore so far, even though it had a huge budget of Rs 500 crore. This is a big problem for the people who worked on the movie, and it’s not clear what will happen next.