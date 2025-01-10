Live
- Blinkit Now Delivers Laptops, Monitors, and Printers in 10 Minutes
- OnePlus 13 First Sale Begins Today: Price, Offers and Discounts
- Wilting MVA in Maha, Sanjay Raut dares Congress to announce end of INDIA bloc
- Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute: Consolidation of suit should benefit both sides, says SC
- Champion of stronger relations with India, Chandra Arya runs for Canadian PM's race
- Thai Chicken Sliders
- Plant-based chicken seekh kebab kathi roll
- Chicken Keema Kebab
- Tragic Bus Accident in Suryapet District: Four Dead, 17 Injured
- Madhur Sharma launches new EP ‘Reversion’; announces nationwide tour
Just In
Game Changer X Review: Fans React to Ram Charan’s Dual Role and Shankar’s Direction
Fans on Twitter are sharing their thoughts on Ram Charan's Game Changer—praising his performance in a dual role, while some note slow pacing
Telugu superstar Ram Charan and director Shankar's highly anticipated film, Game Changer, was released today in theaters worldwide, drawing huge excitement. Early morning shows were permitted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, and fans quickly began sharing their thoughts on social media.
Many reviews on X praised Ram Charan's performance, although some mentioned the film had slow moments. However, others appreciated the film’s intention and message.
Directed by Shankar, Game Changer is a political entertainer with a massive budget of nearly Rs. 450 crore. The story, written by Tamil director Karthik Subbaraj, features Ram Charan in two roles, along with an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, and more.
The film is the first major release ahead of the Sankranti/Pongal long weekend. After the disappointment of Indian 2, a lot is riding on Game Changer for Shankar. It's also Ram Charan's first solo release since RRR.
Game Changer is available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi worldwide.