Game Changer X Review: Fans React to Ram Charan’s Dual Role and Shankar’s Direction

Telugu superstar Ram Charan and director Shankar's highly anticipated film, Game Changer, was released today in theaters worldwide, drawing huge excitement. Early morning shows were permitted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, and fans quickly began sharing their thoughts on social media.

Many reviews on X praised Ram Charan's performance, although some mentioned the film had slow moments. However, others appreciated the film’s intention and message.

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer is a political entertainer with a massive budget of nearly Rs. 450 crore. The story, written by Tamil director Karthik Subbaraj, features Ram Charan in two roles, along with an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, and more.

The film is the first major release ahead of the Sankranti/Pongal long weekend. After the disappointment of Indian 2, a lot is riding on Game Changer for Shankar. It's also Ram Charan's first solo release since RRR.

Game Changer is available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi worldwide.