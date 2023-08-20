Live
‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ completes censor formalities; locks crispy run-time
Mega Prince Varun Tej is busy with several projects in his pipeline. His pan-Indian movie “Matka,” directed by “Palasa” director Karuna Kumar launched recently. Meanwhile, the actor is all set to enthral audiences with the upcoming action thriller “Gandeevadhari Arjuna.”
Sakshi Vaidyai plays Varun Tej’s love interest in the film, accompanied by Vinay Rai, Narain, Roshini Prakash, Manish Chaudhari, Abhinav Gomatam, Ravi Varma, Kalpalatha, and Baby Vedain in pivotal roles.
Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, the movie is slated for a grand release on August 25, 2023. Following successful censorship, it has been certified U/A rating. The latest info is that the film’s runtime has been locked at a crisp 2 hours and 16 minutes. Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, the movie showcases the musical brilliance of Mickey J Meyer