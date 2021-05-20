'Garuda Vega' director to join hands with a mega hero?

Praveen Sattaru of PSV Garuda Vega fame recently wielded the megaphone for Tamannaah starrer web series '11th Hour' which is streaming on Aha video. The web series has failed to impress the audience.

Praveen Sattaru is now going to come up with a film with King Nagarjuna in the lead role. Written and directed by Praveen Sattaru, more details about the project are yet to get released. As per the latest reports, the director has now roped in a mega hero for his next project. According to the buzz, Praveen Sattaru is all set to join hands with Mega Prince Varun Tej. The 'Fidaa' actor is currently busy with his upcoming movies 'Ghani' and 'F3'. After wrapping up these two projects, Varun Tej is going to take Praveen Sattaru's project on to the roll.

Touted to be a slick action entertainer, BVSN Prasad is on board to wield the megaphone for this project. If everything goes well, the shooting of the film will hit the floors in the second half of this year.