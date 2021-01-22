Gautam And Sitara Shower Love On Their Dear Mom Namrata Shirodkar With Sweet Birthday Messages

Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu's dear wife Namrata Shirodkar is celebrating her 49th birthday today… She is having a happy time in Dubai with her family and is enjoying the party mood. Namrata and Mahesh Babu's children Gautam Ghattamaneni and cute doll Sitara also wished their mother through social media and dropped sweet messages along with a beautiful pic…

Sitara Ghattamaneni

Sitara dropped a beautiful pic and is seen kissing her mother with all love. Even Gautam is seen in all smiles and made it a perfect birthday click… She also wrote, "To the sweetest, coolest, most amazing mom ever... Thank you for always encouraging me to do what I love!! Happy Birthday Amma!! ❤️ Love to the moon and back! 😍😍 @namratashirodkar".

Gautam Ghattamaneni

Even Gautam also shared the same pic on his Instagram page and wrote, "Happy Birthday Amma!! ❤️❤️ Thank you for guiding my way always and for being the best mom ever! Love you more than you know 🤗🤗 @namratashirodkar".

Along with these cute wishes, even Namrata's dear husband Mahesh Babu also showered all his love on his wife with a lovely post…

In this pic, both Mahesh and Namrata are seen chilling at a restaurant. Mahesh looked cool wearing sunnies and is seen showing something to Namrata in his mobile which made her laugh out loud… He also wrote, "Someone I love was born today! ❤️ Everyday with you is special but today is a little more!! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady ♥️♥️ @namratashirodkar.

This post garnered millions of views and even Namrata also thanked her husband with her lovely comment... "Thankyou for making every year so special ♥️♥️"".

Even ShilpaShiridkar also dropped her comment and wrote, "happy birthday my dearest chin❤️❤️❤️""

Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa also showered all his love on her younger sister with a cute selfie and wrote, "My darling chin, wishing you a very happy birthday my dearest sister. Love you so soso much chin❤️. Blessings blessings blessings in abundance".

Manjula Ghattamaneni

Mahesh Babu's elder sister ManjulaGhattamaneni also dropped a sweet message with a cool throwback pic. She also wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dearest sister in law who is not just my sister in law but infact my best friend also! I love everything that you do @namratashirodkar! From balancing your life so effortlessly and to being a great mother, wife,sister, friend most importantly being a humble and caring person that you are. I wish you a very very Happy Birthday Tommy! Lots of love today and always❤️".

Off late, Mahesh Babu and Namrata along with their kids flew to Dubai a couple of days back to celebrate birthday in a gala way. Along with the birthday celebrations, Mahesh will also take part in the shooting of his upcoming movie 'SarkaruVaariPata' movie.

SarkaruVaariPaata is being directed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment andMythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Coming to the crew of this movie, SSThaman will take care of the music department while PS Vinod will handle cinematography.Editing will be done byMarthand K Venkatesh. Mahesh Babu and Thaman will reunite after seven years. According to the sources, Kannada film industry's ace actor KichhaSudeep will essay the antagonist role in this movie.Keerthy Suresh is the lead actress of this movie.